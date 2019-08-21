Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 2.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 227,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,833 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 225,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 86,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $10,816,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $12,045,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $189.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.76. 13,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.78 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

