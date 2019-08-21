Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) Trading ∞ Higher

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.49 and last traded at $122.49, 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 460,503 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esterline Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Esterline Technologies worth $37,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of aircraft parts and components, automated drilling products and machine tool systems. It operates through the following segments: Avionics & Controls; Sensors & Systems; and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment includes avionics systems, control systems, interface technologies and communication systems capabilities.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.