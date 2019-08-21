Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Estee Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Estee Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

EL stock opened at $202.58 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average is $170.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

