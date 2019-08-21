Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,126 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,189,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 942,825 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 65.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,524,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,704,000 after purchasing an additional 605,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,342,000 after purchasing an additional 501,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,857. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Alan W. George sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $2,317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $927,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,148,783 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.