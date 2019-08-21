Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.56. Equifax posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

EFX traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.22. The stock had a trading volume of 849,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,435. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Equifax has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $145.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 97.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 75,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

