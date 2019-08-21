Equal (EQL) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $502,856.00 and $59,309.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00269400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.01315514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,780,049 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

