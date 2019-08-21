Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Receives $4.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Entercom Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Shares of ETM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 1,324,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $525.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Field purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,863,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,902,399.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Schmaeling purchased 55,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,990.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,256,202 shares of company stock worth $7,295,969. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.