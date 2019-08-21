EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0691 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $207,449.00 and approximately $3,893.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 188.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.79 or 0.04959076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

