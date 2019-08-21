Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $884,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 35,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,500,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $135,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,954 shares of company stock worth $7,398,525. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.