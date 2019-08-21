Endor Protocol Trading 21.3% Lower This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $1.30 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bittrex, CoinBene and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00883915 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,819,907 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Upbit, Hotbit, Bittrex, IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, BitForex, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

