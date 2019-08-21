Emphy Achieves Market Cap of $96,351.00 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Emphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a market cap of $96,351.00 and $642.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emphy Profile

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

