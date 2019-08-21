ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €4.68 ($5.44) and last traded at €4.70 ($5.47), approximately 58,408 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.76 ($5.53).

ZIL2 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €5.42 ($6.30).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.85. The firm has a market cap of $297.79 million and a P/E ratio of -671.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

