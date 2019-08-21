Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 152,632 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,432,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

SOLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

