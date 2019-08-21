Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.79

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $11.73. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 477,890 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

