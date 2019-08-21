Edward A. Gilhuly Sells 250,000 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AVLR traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 995,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,493. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 0.59. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $94.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,993,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $28,880,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

