EDRCoin (EDRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114,203.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $114,203.00 and $11,098.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

