EchoLink Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $502,956.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.76 or 0.04855976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

