Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.38, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 182,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

