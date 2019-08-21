Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $868.06

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $868.06 and traded as high as $877.50. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $870.00, with a volume of 241,110 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNLM. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 892.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 868.06. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, with a total value of £35,160 ($45,942.77). Also, insider Laura Carr acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £96,250 ($125,767.67).

Dunelm Group Company Profile (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

