DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $0.0913

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $389,332.00 and $524.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024493 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.