DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,147,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,164% from the previous session’s volume of 404,116 shares.The stock last traded at $5.18 and had previously closed at $3.83.
Separately, BidaskClub raised DryShips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $452.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.53.
About DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS)
DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.
