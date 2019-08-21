DraftCoin Market Cap Hits $138,837.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $138,837.00 and $278.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,643,388 coins and its circulating supply is 8,643,388 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

