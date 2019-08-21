DNotes (NOTE) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $484,678.00 and $59,361.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

