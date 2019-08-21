DMarket Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Tidex and Bittrex. In the last week, DMarket has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $5.16 million and $111,325.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00266970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01310088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00092709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

