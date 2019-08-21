Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Down 2.9%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s stock price were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.05 and last traded at $79.99, approximately 27,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,586,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNUG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

