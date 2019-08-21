DIMCOIN Hits Market Cap of $824,815.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $824,815.00 and $244.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

