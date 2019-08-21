DigixDAO (DGD) Hits Market Cap of $36.58 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $18.29 or 0.00185426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $36.58 million and $929,637.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00268323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.01317125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00094241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitbns, AirSwap, Liqui, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

