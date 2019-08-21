Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Shares Up 6.4%

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.98, 176,704 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 176,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSSI. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Diamond S Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, SVP Michael G. Fogarty bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. bought 20,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 77,446 shares of company stock worth $926,192 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. CarVal Investors LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

