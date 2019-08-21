DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) Trading 12.4% Higher

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) traded up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27, 11,707 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 99,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHX Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DHX Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.
DHX Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHXM)
DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.
