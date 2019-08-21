DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) Trading 12.4% Higher

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) traded up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27, 11,707 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 99,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHX Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DHX Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHXM. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DHX Media by 2,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 229,572 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHX Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHXM)

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

