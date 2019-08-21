Devro plc (LON:DVO) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70

Devro plc (LON:DVO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.13. The company has a market capitalization of $313.22 million and a PE ratio of 21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. Devro has a 52 week low of GBX 150.80 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

