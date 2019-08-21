Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Delta Galil Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

DELTY stock remained flat at $$28.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. Delta Galil Industries has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47.

Get Delta Galil Industries alerts:

Delta Galil Industries Company Profile

Delta Galil Industries Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing and sale of underwear, socks, children’s wear, leisure wear and Activewear as well as in development, design, marketing, distribution and sale of branded products in the category of men’s and women’s jeans and outerwear and related products.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Galil Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Galil Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.