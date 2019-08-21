Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Delta Galil Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
DELTY stock remained flat at $$28.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. Delta Galil Industries has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47.
Delta Galil Industries Company Profile
