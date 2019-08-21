Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.13 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $98,311.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00266503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01310016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022029 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00092986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,608,090 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

