Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,681.12

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,681.12 and traded as high as $2,986.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,982.00, with a volume of 75,012 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,878.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,681.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

