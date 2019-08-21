Debitum Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,900.00 (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Debitum Network Profile

Debitum Network was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

