DDKoin Price Tops $12.23 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $20.92 million and $73,230.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $12.23 or 0.00123002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.01314669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000434 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

