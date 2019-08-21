Datum (DAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Datum has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $336,302.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datum has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, COSS and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00266165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.01308016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00093084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

