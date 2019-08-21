Dai Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00009887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Gate.io and YoBit. Dai has a market capitalization of $78.94 million and $20.28 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01312135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 78,512,103 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, YoBit, DDEX, AirSwap, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

