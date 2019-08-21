CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

CVS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. 6,149,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,907,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

