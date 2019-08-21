Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

CUBI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 74,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $113,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75,462.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.