Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $169,966.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00561232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005185 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,848,937 coins and its circulating supply is 1,672,561 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

