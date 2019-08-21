CrowdWiz Market Capitalization Tops $40,705.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $40,705.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CrowdWiz Token Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,295,089 tokens. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

