CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,509.84

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,509.84 and traded as low as $2,609.10. CRH shares last traded at $2,670.00, with a volume of 1,452,197 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,800 ($36.59)) on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut CRH to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Numis Securities cut CRH to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,879.50 ($37.63).

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,655.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,509.84.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.