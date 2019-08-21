Cream Market Capitalization Reaches $31,353.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Cream has a market capitalization of $31,353.00 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00875811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026195 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00242985 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002264 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.