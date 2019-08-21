Crave (CRAVE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $197.00

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Crave has a market capitalization of $163,001.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crave coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Crave has traded up 111.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crave Coin Profile

Crave (CRYPTO:CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 21,651,088 coins. Crave’s official message board is forum.crave.cc . The official website for Crave is crave.cc . Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

