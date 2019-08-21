Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Down 7%

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.80, approximately 2,494,089 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,653,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Covetrus alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erin Powers Brennan acquired 1,684 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Covetrus stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned about 0.07% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.