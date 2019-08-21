Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Erin Powers Brennan Purchases 1,684 Shares

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Erin Powers Brennan acquired 1,684 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVET stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. 2,494,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,508. Covetrus Inc has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $43.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Covetrus stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned about 0.07% of Covetrus as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Covetrus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

