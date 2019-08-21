Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.01

Covalon Technologies Ltd (CVE:COV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 9634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 million and a PE ratio of -72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.35.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Covalon Technologies Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covalon Technologies Ltd., an advanced medical technologies company, researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

