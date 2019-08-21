Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Plans GBX 3.80 Dividend

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of COST stock traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 162 ($2.12). 1,419,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 292.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. Costain Group has a 12-month low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 466.50 ($6.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday.

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

