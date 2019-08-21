Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJR.B. National Bank Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.96. 44,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.25. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$3.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.