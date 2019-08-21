Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Holdings Lowered by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 90.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,287. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.